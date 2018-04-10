Nomura Increases Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) Price Target to $57.00

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Nomura from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTRP. BidaskClub downgraded Ctrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ctrip from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TH Capital lowered Ctrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. T.H. Capital lowered Ctrip to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo started coverage on Ctrip in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,659. Ctrip has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22,993.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Ctrip had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Ctrip’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ctrip will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ctrip by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 246,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96,650 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ctrip by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Ctrip during the 4th quarter worth $2,686,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in Ctrip by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ctrip during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

