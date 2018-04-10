Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.10

News articles about Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cullen/Frost Bankers earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.7938196477003 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.19.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 105,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6,665.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $111.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.34 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Gary C. Mcknight sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,551,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Denny Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,860 shares of company stock worth $5,935,474. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

