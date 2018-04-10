Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Culp (NYSE:CULP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Culp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the textile maker an impact score of 44.9112997016057 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.97, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.16. Culp has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.56 million. Culp had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.46%. sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Culp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

