Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Headlines about Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Curis earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.1496737527811 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Curis stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 3,918,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,416. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 538.66% and a negative return on equity of 250.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

