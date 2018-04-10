Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Cutera stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. Cutera has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $756.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Cutera had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cutera will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, EVP Larry Laber sold 5,843 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $264,980.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,647.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Reinstein sold 7,175 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $325,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cutera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cutera by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,479 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cutera by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

