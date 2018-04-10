CVCoin (CRYPTO:CVCOIN) Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVCOIN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $9,962.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00009950 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00755657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00180749 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038556 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,837,033 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypviser uses blockchain technology to develop solutions for B2C and B2B markets. By providing genuine encryption key identification, Crypviser can prevent manipulation, interceptions MITM attacks on all communication levels. Crypviser has developed a security model, which is designed to meet the highest standards of cryptography for securely exchanging and storing all kinds of data. “

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to buy CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

