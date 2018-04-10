CVCoin (CVCOIN) Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00009574 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $10,006.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00747562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00179639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00061622 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,837,033 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.net. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypviser uses blockchain technology to develop solutions for B2C and B2B markets. By providing genuine encryption key identification, Crypviser can prevent manipulation, interceptions MITM attacks on all communication levels. Crypviser has developed a security model, which is designed to meet the highest standards of cryptography for securely exchanging and storing all kinds of data. “

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

