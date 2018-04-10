Intrepid Potash (IPI) & CVR Partners (UAN) Financial Comparison

Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intrepid Potash and CVR Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 0 3 0 0 2.00 CVR Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. CVR Partners has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given CVR Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVR Partners is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intrepid Potash and CVR Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $157.61 million 3.19 -$22.91 million ($0.18) -21.39 CVR Partners $330.80 million 1.06 -$72.78 million ($0.64) -4.84

Intrepid Potash has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVR Partners. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CVR Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Intrepid Potash does not pay a dividend. CVR Partners pays out -3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of CVR Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and CVR Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -14.54% -5.31% -4.16% CVR Partners -22.01% -12.39% -5.69%

Volatility and Risk

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Partners has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio. It sells potash into three markets, including the agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. Trio, which it mines from langbeinite ore, is its specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate and magnesium in a single particle and has low chloride. The Company also produces salt, magnesium chloride, metal recovery salts and brine containing salt and potassium from its mining processes. It produces potash from three solar evaporation solution mining facilities.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.