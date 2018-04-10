Veritas Investment Management LLP Buys 4,220 Shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 7.2% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $52,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in CVS Health by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 179,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64,301.04, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. CVS Health has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.81.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

