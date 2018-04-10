CyanConnode (CYAN) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:CYAN opened at GBX 11.05 ($0.16) on Tuesday. CyanConnode has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 42 ($0.59).

In other news, insider John Cronin purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($42,402.83).

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Ultimesh narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Panmesh, a standard-based IoT network; and Omnimesh IoT connectivity solutions.

