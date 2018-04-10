CybCSec Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (CRYPTO:XCS)

CybCSec (CURRENCY:XCS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. CybCSec has a total market cap of $28,929.00 and $0.00 worth of CybCSec was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CybCSec has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CybCSec coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00195939 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000561 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00056051 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec Profile

CybCSec (XCS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. CybCSec’s total supply is 255,834,082 coins and its circulating supply is 11,834,082 coins. The official website for CybCSec is cybcsec.com. CybCSec’s official Twitter account is @CybCSec.

According to CryptoCompare, “CybCSec is a proof of stake cryptocurrency, using PoS v3.0 hashing algorithm. It also features an Exchange and several Wallets in its platform. “

CybCSec Coin Trading

CybCSec can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy CybCSec directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CybCSec must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CybCSec using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CybCSec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CybCSec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.