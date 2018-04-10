CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

CyberAgent stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.24. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CyberAgent (CYGIY) to “Buy”” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/cyberagent-cygiy-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc operates as an Internet services company in Japan. It offers blogging, community, and game services for smartphones; and operates as an advertising agency specializing in Internet advertising services. The company also develops and provides smartphone games for the platforms of other companies, as well as the game platforms, such as Mobage and Gree, App Store, and Google Play.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberAgent (CYGIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.