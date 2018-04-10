CyberArk (CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. CyberArk reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyberArk.

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.62 million. CyberArk had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYBR shares. ValuEngine cut CyberArk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised CyberArk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of CyberArk in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after buying an additional 213,302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,159,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 165,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 133,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 232,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,806.67, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.03. CyberArk has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

About CyberArk

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

