Cypher Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (CYP)

Cypher (CURRENCY:CYP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Cypher has a market cap of $248,035.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cypher coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cypher has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.42 or 0.05999410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.97 or 0.09524370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.01671030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.02418080 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00198970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00594015 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.02613470 BTC.

About Cypher

Cypher is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cypher’s total supply is 6,365,285 coins. Cypher’s official Twitter account is @CypherCoin2015.

Buying and Selling Cypher

Cypher can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Cypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cypher must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

