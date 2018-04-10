Cypress Capital Group Sells 11,652 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vetr raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.03 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82,002.70, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/cypress-capital-group-sells-11652-shares-of-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.