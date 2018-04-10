CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $111,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,830 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 525,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,342. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,312.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.76.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

