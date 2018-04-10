Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stake Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,047,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117,007 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,176,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,863,000 after purchasing an additional 379,854 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 27.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612,342 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,159,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,266,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,383,000 after acquiring an additional 867,039 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.97.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 65,828,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,112,016. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $303,520.53, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stake Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/d-a-davidson-co-sells-15247-shares-of-bank-of-america-corp-bac-updated.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.