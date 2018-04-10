Dai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.97 Million (CRYPTO:DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OasisDEX, Gatecoin, Gate.io and Radar Relay. Dai has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00746777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00180175 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 20,783,513 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Gatecoin and Bibox. It is not presently possible to purchase Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.