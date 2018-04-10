Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 300.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $694,752.38, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at $16,254,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $97.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

