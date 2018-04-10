Danaher (DHR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Danaher earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.7231672017068 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. 2,312,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,295. The stock has a market cap of $67,427.06, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher has a 1 year low of $78.97 and a 1 year high of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.97 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.34.

In related news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 131,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $13,375,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,606,872.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 42,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $4,397,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,260 shares of company stock valued at $31,657,786. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/danaher-dhr-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.