Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Danaos (NYSE:DAC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Danaos earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.9810695503684 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Danaos stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,839. The stock has a market cap of $126.27, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Danaos has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.20.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. Danaos had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 22.61%. equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAC. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units.

