Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $86.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,730.15, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $1,047,784.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,869.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $417,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $729,136.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,866 shares of company stock worth $7,252,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

