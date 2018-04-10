Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Cut by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,376 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,281,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 89,534 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,549.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 233,040 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2,812.67, a P/E ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $952.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.87 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.50%. research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Darling Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/darling-ingredients-inc-dar-shares-sold-by-qs-investors-llc-updated-updated.html.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.