Dash (DASH) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $75.13 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $295.07 or 0.04320280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coingi, Kraken and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001279 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014200 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007663 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012767 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,002,307 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalCash (DASH) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DASH aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions, this feature is called PrivateSend and can be found on the official Dashcore wallet. PrivateSend mixes your DASH coins with other users who are also using this feature at the time, making your transactions untraceable. Users can also earn DigitalCash rewards by hosting a master node to help maintain the Blockchain. One must have a balance of at least 1000 DASH in order to host a Dash master node, this collateral is required to avoid 51% attacks on the network. “

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Koineks, Abucoins, HitBTC, Exrates, Tux Exchange, Bitsane, Quoine, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, C-CEX, Tidex, CryptoBridge, BitBay, LocalTrade, Bittrex, Liqui, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Huobi, Kucoin, Livecoin, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Cryptomate, Kraken, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Qryptos, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, AEX, BitFlip, COSS, Bitfinex, Bittylicious, Upbit, Cryptox, Bitcoin Indonesia, Bithumb, Coinsquare, Coinrail, Binance, YoBit, Exmo, Coingi, CoinExchange, Bisq, Gate.io, CoinEx, Poloniex, CEX.IO, WEX, Trade Satoshi, OpenLedger DEX and OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

