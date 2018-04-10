Datacoin Price Hits $0.0081 (CRYPTO:DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 18th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $249,085.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035635 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052688 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012266 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00084512 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022463 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036085 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00447340 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 30,880,150 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

