Datawallet 24 Hour Volume Hits $234,454.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $11.42 million and $234,454.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datawallet has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00756544 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00176957 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datawallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.