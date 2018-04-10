Datawallet (DXT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216,725.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and $216,725.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00760475 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00183039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039194 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00055257 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

