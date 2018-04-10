Davide Campari Milano (DVDCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 1,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.00. Davide Campari Milano has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

About Davide Campari Milano

Davide Campari Milano SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the beverage industry. It manufactures and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The Company‘s business activities are divided into three segments. The Spirits segment comprises such internationally renowned brands as Campari, Wild Turkey, Old Smuggler, SKYY Vodka, Cynar and Grand Marnier, as well as local market brands, including Aperol, Cabo Wabo, Campari Soda, GlenGrant, Ouzo 12, and Brazilian brands Dreher, Old Eight and Drury’s, among others.

