Davide Campari Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

OTCMKTS DVDCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari Milano has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Davide Campari Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari Milano SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the beverage industry. It manufactures and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The Company‘s business activities are divided into three segments. The Spirits segment comprises such internationally renowned brands as Campari, Wild Turkey, Old Smuggler, SKYY Vodka, Cynar and Grand Marnier, as well as local market brands, including Aperol, Cabo Wabo, Campari Soda, GlenGrant, Ouzo 12, and Brazilian brands Dreher, Old Eight and Drury’s, among others.

