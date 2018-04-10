DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Cut to $38.00

DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DCP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.64.

DCP Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.73. 214,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,095. The company has a market capitalization of $4,998.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DCP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. DCP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 2.71%. sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream Partners

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

