Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.5% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 728.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 748.1% in the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $770,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. 12,919,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,133,056. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $143,868.70, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Leerink Swann upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

