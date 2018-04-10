Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 247,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,980. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.60, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.01.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.35 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

