Critical Review: Dell Technologies (DVMT) vs. Its Peers

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DVMT) is one of 12 public companies in the “Electronic computers” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dell Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dell Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dell Technologies $78.66 billion -$3.73 billion 11.80 Dell Technologies Competitors $26.48 billion $3.71 billion 83.60

Dell Technologies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Dell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Dell Technologies has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dell Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.09, meaning that their average stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dell Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dell Technologies Competitors 121 717 2383 62 2.73

Dell Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.12%. As a group, “Electronic computers” companies have a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Dell Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dell Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Dell Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dell Technologies -4.74% 23.17% 3.15% Dell Technologies Competitors -3.88% 8.65% 2.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Dell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Dell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dell Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc., formerly Denali Holding Inc., is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware. Its offerings include hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks and tablets, and peripherals, such as monitors, printers and projectors, as well as third-party software and peripherals. The ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ESG hardware. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells and supports a range of products and services.

