Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Delphi Technologies PLC develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers. The company’s operating segment consists of Powertrain Systems and Products & Service Solutions. Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems. It also offers electronic control modules and power electronics technologies. PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers. It supplies a full suite of aftermarket products, including engine control modules, pumps, injectors, fuel modules, exhaust gas recirculation valves, brakes, steering and suspension. Delphi Technologies PLC is based in United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLPH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:DLPH traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 381,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,943. The firm has a market cap of $4,346.48 and a PE ratio of 9.47. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Timothy Manganello purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $732,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/delphi-technologies-dlph-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.