Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Delphi Technologies PLC develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers. The company’s operating segment consists of Powertrain Systems and Products & Service Solutions. Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems. It also offers electronic control modules and power electronics technologies. PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers. It supplies a full suite of aftermarket products, including engine control modules, pumps, injectors, fuel modules, exhaust gas recirculation valves, brakes, steering and suspension. Delphi Technologies PLC is based in United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE DLPH traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 359,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,811. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,346.48 and a PE ratio of 9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $194,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,770,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,633,000 after buying an additional 113,017 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1,931.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,422,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,629,000 after buying an additional 1,352,310 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 959,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,831,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 678,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,776,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

