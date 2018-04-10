Delphi Technologies, Inc (DLPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Delphi Technologies, Inc (NYSE:DLPH) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Timothy Manganello purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 242.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLPH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. 359,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,346.48 and a P/E ratio of 9.63. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

