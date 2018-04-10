Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE DLX traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.42. 4,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3,581.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julie M. Loosbrock sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $167,861.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,651.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Mcroberts sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $412,982.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,159 shares of company stock worth $3,592,415 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

