Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Lessened by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,959 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dentsply Sirona worth $30,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Dentsply Sirona by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 435,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dentsply Sirona by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,068,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 112,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Dentsply Sirona by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dentsply Sirona by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,864,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,487,000 after buying an additional 342,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dentsply Sirona by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $63.00 price target on shares of Dentsply Sirona and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dentsply Sirona from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.36.

Shares of Dentsply Sirona stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,145.59, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Dentsply Sirona has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $68.98.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Dentsply Sirona had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Dentsply Sirona’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dentsply Sirona will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Dentsply Sirona’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Dentsply Sirona Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

