Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dentsply Sirona earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.7249219663317 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,145.59, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Dentsply Sirona has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Dentsply Sirona had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dentsply Sirona will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Dentsply Sirona’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Dentsply Sirona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dentsply Sirona to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dentsply Sirona presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.36.

Dentsply Sirona Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

