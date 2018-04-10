David Silverman Sells 337 Shares of Derwent London (DLN) Stock

Derwent London (LON:DLN) insider David Silverman sold 337 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,027 ($42.78), for a total value of £10,200.99 ($14,418.36).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,156.16 ($44.61) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,574 ($36.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,133 ($44.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a GBX 117.40 ($1.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $17.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLN shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,605 ($50.95) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($40.99) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($46.64) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($37.46) to GBX 3,050 ($43.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($36.75) to GBX 3,200 ($45.23) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,032.54 ($42.86).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

