The Stars Group’s (TSG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Stars Group’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered The Stars Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Stars Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ TSG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.10. 159,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,609. The company has a market capitalization of $3,906.93, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The Stars Group has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The Stars Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that The Stars Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of The Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in The Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

