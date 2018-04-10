First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 712,517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,449,000 after buying an additional 1,645,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,064,000 after buying an additional 247,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3,482.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $32.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $188,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 292,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,621.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

