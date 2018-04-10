Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.22 Million Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 192.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,495 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of AlarmCom worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 1,387.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 41.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.80, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.68. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $1,818.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $88.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.88 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In related news, Director Darius G. Nevin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other.

