Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.75% of Irhythm Technologies worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 8,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $557,109.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at $557,109.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 169,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $10,547,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,452 shares of company stock worth $22,613,610 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/deutsche-bank-ag-has-9-65-million-position-in-irhythm-technologies-inc-irtc-updated.html.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.