ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,613 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.92% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain bought 4,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $91,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,081.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer bought 6,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $146,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $283,740 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

ARR opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.54, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.53. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 65.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 83.21%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

