Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 19,096 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.87% of Ambac Financial Group worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

AMBC stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 52.91%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

AMBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations.

