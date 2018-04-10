Deutsche Bank AG Sells 138,650 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,650 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 649,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,786 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,509.14, a PE ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was up 700.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Sells 138,650 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/deutsche-bank-ag-sells-138650-shares-of-osisko-gold-royalties-or.html.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.