Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Flex worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Flex from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Shares of FLEX opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,437.37, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, Director Willy C. Shih sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $243,522.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

