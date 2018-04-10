Snap-on (SNA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Snap-on worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Snap-on by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83,881 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $15,398,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $62,152.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,995 shares of company stock worth $16,839,572. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $140.83 and a 52-week high of $185.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8,279.00, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.50 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

