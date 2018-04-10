Deutsche Bank Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. equinet set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a €59.00 ($72.84) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($79.01) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.26 ($68.23).

Shares of HLE stock traded up €1.30 ($1.60) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €55.05 ($67.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €39.08 ($48.25) and a fifty-two week high of €59.10 ($72.96).

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

